Hakeem Yaseen pays glowing tributes to Imam Hussain (AS)

In a statement Hakeem Yaseen it teaches the lesson to uphold the principles of righteousness under all circumstances and strongly resist evil forces and tyrants . He said the event of Karbala was a struggle of truth against falsehood adding that Karbala is a fearless voice against suppression . Karbala , infact , is a fearless voice against tyranny , oppression and evil forces. we should follow the purpose, for which Hazrat Imam Hussain ( AS ) alongwith his family members and companions sacrificed their lives ,” Hakeem Yaseen maintained.