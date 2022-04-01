Hakeem Yaseen reconstitutes PDF committees

According to a press note, Advocate Rayees Ahmad , Pakharpora has been appointed as State Secratary , Shiekh Abdul Rashid , Habak , Srinagar as Provincial president, Showkat Ahmad Raina as vice President ,Mushtaq Shameem as Spokesman . Khurshid Ahmad Shiekh ,Beerwa as Secretary ,Ab dul Rashid, Hungama as Tesil President Budgam , Ghulam Hassan Bhat ,Waterpora as block president Beerwa,Habib Ullah Kutay ,Churmujroo as Organizer , GH Mohi Din War as Block President ,Sukhnag ,Bilal Ahmad Wani as Vice President Budgam,Ghulam Nabi Kutroo ,Bugroo as Tehsil President Khansahib , Ab Rashid Bhat , Arigam as Tehsil Secretary , Khansahib, Ghulam Nabi Kundoora as Block secretary Beerwa.Mohd Amin Parnewa as Block President , Bashir Ahmad Wani ,Driagam , Block Secretary Parnewa .Ali Mohd Malik , Budgam , as Tehsil secretary Budgam , Mushtaq Ahmad Sangam as ,Organiser , Ab Rashid Distt: President , Gh Ahmad Bhat Kaloo as Vice President Budgam.

Announcing the names of new office bearers , Chairman PDF said that the process for appointment of suitable office bearers against some existing vacant position is in progress and shall be completed as early as possible .