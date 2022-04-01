Hakeem Yaseen reconstitutes PDF committees

Srinagar, Apr 1: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF ) Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has reconstituted central , provincial and district Committees of PDF.
He has also appointed new office bearers of the newly reconstituted PDF.
According to a press note, Advocate Rayees Ahmad , Pakharpora has been appointed as State Secratary , Shiekh Abdul Rashid , Habak , Srinagar as Provincial president, Showkat Ahmad Raina as vice President ,Mushtaq Shameem as Spokesman . Khurshid Ahmad Shiekh ,Beerwa as Secretary ,Ab dul Rashid, Hungama as Tesil President Budgam , Ghulam Hassan Bhat ,Waterpora as block president Beerwa,Habib Ullah Kutay ,Churmujroo as Organizer , GH Mohi Din War as Block President ,Sukhnag ,Bilal Ahmad Wani as Vice President Budgam,Ghulam Nabi Kutroo ,Bugroo as Tehsil President Khansahib , Ab Rashid Bhat , Arigam as Tehsil Secretary , Khansahib, Ghulam Nabi Kundoora as Block secretary Beerwa.Mohd Amin Parnewa as Block President , Bashir Ahmad Wani ,Driagam , Block Secretary Parnewa .Ali Mohd Malik , Budgam , as Tehsil secretary Budgam , Mushtaq Ahmad Sangam as ,Organiser , Ab Rashid Distt: President , Gh Ahmad Bhat Kaloo as Vice President Budgam.
Announcing the names of new office bearers , Chairman PDF said that the process for appointment of suitable office bearers against some existing vacant position is in progress and shall be completed as early as possible .
Meanwhile , Hakeem Yaseen has impressed upon the newly appointed office bearers to work with dedication and sense of belonging to mitigate sufferings of common people within their respective areas . " For this purpose , we shall have to further widen out public outreach endeavours and make the people aware about those political forces who are hell bent to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir on religious ,regional and cast basis ," Hakeem Yasmeen added . He said an atmosphere of insecurity and uncertainty among the minority communities was being deliberately created.