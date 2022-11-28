Hakeem Yaseen reiterates resolve

Srinagar, Nov 28: Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has reiterated his resolve to fight for restoration of all constitutional rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, speaking at a meeting of the PDF functionaries and workers of Gaffar Abad ,Hardwael ,Brael areas of Waterhail Block in Khansahib constituency , Hakeem Yaseen urged the need for restoration democratic and constitutional rights of the people to end prevaling socio- economic uncertainty.