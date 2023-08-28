Hakeem Yaseen seeks adequate arrangements for Urs

He also urged for street lightening of the whole Pakherpora habitation besides illumination of the shrine complex on the eve of the Urs sharief . Hakeem Yaseen has stressed for ensuring sufficient stocks and supply of essential commodities including rice ,atta , sugar ,cooking gas and kerosene oil to the consumers during the Urs days. He has also demanded additional ration quota for local consumers to meet the demand on account of heavy rush of devotees . He has urged for activating market checking squards in Pakherpora to check illegal profiteering, hoarding and black marketting by uncrupulous traders . Hakeem Yaseen has asked the district administration to ensure adequate number of passenger vehicles for hassle free transportation of the devotees visiting the shrine . He said adequate number of passenger vehicles should be made readily available for the devotees directly from Anantnag , Pulwama , Shopian , Budgam Chadoora and Srinagar upto Pakherpora and vice versa for convenience of the devotees.