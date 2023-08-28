Hakeem Yaseen seeks adequate arrangements for Urs

Budgam, Aug 27: Chairman Peoples Democratic Front ( PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has sought adequate arrangements for weeklong annual Uurs of Hazrat Sultan Ali Aali Balki ( RA) , being celeberated from August 29 at Pakherpra in Budgam.
In a statement , Hakeem Yaseen has called for round the clock power and drinking water supply in Pakhepora and adjacent area for convenience of the devotees . He said mobile tankers must also be kept ready available to meet any exigency. The R&B Department should make necessary repairs to all the roads leading to the shrine from both Budgam and Pulwama sides ,wherever required .
He also urged for street lightening of the whole Pakherpora habitation besides illumination of the shrine complex on the eve of the Urs sharief . Hakeem Yaseen has stressed for ensuring sufficient stocks and supply of essential commodities including rice ,atta , sugar ,cooking gas and kerosene oil to the consumers during the Urs days. He has also demanded additional ration quota for local consumers to meet the demand on account of heavy rush of devotees . He has urged for activating market checking squards in Pakherpora to check illegal profiteering, hoarding and black marketting by uncrupulous traders . Hakeem Yaseen has asked the district administration to ensure adequate number of passenger vehicles for hassle free transportation of the devotees visiting the shrine . He said adequate number of passenger vehicles should be made readily available for the devotees directly from Anantnag , Pulwama , Shopian , Budgam Chadoora and Srinagar upto Pakherpora and vice versa for convenience of the devotees.