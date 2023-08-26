Hakeem Yaseen seeks inclusive development strategy

Srinagar, Aug 25: Chairman People’s Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen Hakeem today sought inclusive development strategy for Khag- Khansahib - Charari Sharief areas.
In a statement he said that the package of developmental initiatives unveiled by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for district Budgam , is a welcome step but remarked that some vital areas were seen missing in it.
“Significant areas of Budgam district especially Khansahib, Khag and Charar-i-Sharief , which remained hitherto neglected on account of development , have again been overlooked by the LG administration,’Yaseen said.
He stressed for an inclusive infrastructure developmental strategy , otherwise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Sabka Saath - Sabka vikas -Sabka Vishwas can not be fructified and will remain a distinct dream .
PDF Chairman said that opening of a degree college at Khag town - an educationally most backward area , remains the long pending demand of the local people, which has not been mentioned in the wish list for district Budgam, unveiled by the LG administration yesterday. Likewise, people of Khag have been craving for opening of a Sub District Hospital (SDH) for getting affordable health care facility - a genuine demand which has not found a place in the much hyped announcement, he added.
“Similarly, execution of work on mini-hydle power projects at Nalah sukhnag and nalah kishan Ganga was pending for a long, ” Hakeem Yaseen pointed out while seeking LGs immediate intervention in this matter of great public importance.