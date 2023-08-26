Hakeem Yaseen seeks inclusive development strategy

“Significant areas of Budgam district especially Khansahib, Khag and Charar-i-Sharief , which remained hitherto neglected on account of development , have again been overlooked by the LG administration,’Yaseen said.

He stressed for an inclusive infrastructure developmental strategy , otherwise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Sabka Saath - Sabka vikas -Sabka Vishwas can not be fructified and will remain a distinct dream .