Hakeem Yaseen seeks KCC loan waiver for affected orchardists

Srinagar, May 11: Chairman People's Democratic Front ( PDF )and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed serious concern over the huge losses caused to standings crops , orchards and residential structures due to persistent gusty winds and hailstorm in various parts of Kashmir valley including Budgam and Khansahib areas.
He has urged the government to provide relief and compensation to the affected families adding that KCC loans of the farmers of Kashmiri farmers and orchardists should be immediately waived off .
In a statement Hakeem Yaseen while expressing concern over the massive damage caused to standings crops and orchards and residential structures due to intermittent wind and hailstorm , has demanded adequate compensation for the affected families.
" The agriculture and horticulture sectors in particular have been shattered by successive strokes of hailstorm in several parts of Kashmir valley including various areas of Budgam and Khansahib constituency," he stressed. He has urged the government to immediately waive off KCC loans of all farmers and orchardists of Kashmir valley as they are unable to repay their loans in the prevailing conditions inflicted on them due to weather vagaries . He has urged for adequate compensation and market intervention initiatives to help the farmers and orchardists to sustain their livelihood against the prevailing odds.