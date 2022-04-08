Hakeem Yaseen seeks total rehabilitation of fire victims

In a statement, he has urged the government to announce a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme for all the families which have been devastated due to various fire incidents across the Kashmir province .

Hakeem Yaseen has urged the government to announce a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme for the fire victims . He said ,in addition to the routine ex- gratia relief, government should frame a comprehensive rehabilitation scheme for the fire sufferers . He said economic position of the people in Kashmir was in a bad condition adding that fire victims cannot rebuild their gutted houses and household goods unless they are provided rehabilitation package both in cash and kind by the government . He said fire victims need total rehabilitation by the government not only free ration , utensils and blankets from Red Cross Society.