Hakeem Yaseen shocked over losses due to cloud bursts

Khansahib, June 24: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF ) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed shock and grief over the loss of cattle due to cloud burst in upper reaches of khansahab in district Budgam.
In a statement, said fruit and standing crops have also been damaged due to untimely snowfall and cloud bursts in various areas of the upper Khansahib belt especially in Tosaidan ,Yusmarg ,Doodhpathri Behaks. He added that the government should immediately announce adequate compensation in favour of the affected sheep breeders and farmers .
He said natural calamity has struck many sheep breeding families in the upper belt of Khansahib , adding that flash floods in some areas of Budgam has totally destroyed paddy crops , which had snatched their livelihood . He has urged the district administration Budgam to send rescue and rehabilitation teams to Behaks in the upper belt of Khansahib to assess the quantum of loss and announce due compensation in favour of the affected families.