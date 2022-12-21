Hakeem Yaseen urges centre  to strengthen bonds of mutual trust

Speaking at one day convention of PDF workers on Wednesday ,Hakeem Yaseen has urge the Center to take effective initiatives for bridging the gaps between centre and the people of Jammu and Kashmir rather hurting their sentiments by fiddling with the laws every now and day. He said political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir was already over shadowed under the dark clouds of alienation and mistrust adding that fiddling with their constitutional rights was adding fuel to the fire.