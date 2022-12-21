Hakeem Yaseen urges centre  to strengthen bonds of mutual trust

Srinagar, Dec 21: Chairman J&K Peoples Democratic Front (JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Mhammad Yaseen has urged the Center to take Confidence Building Measures (CBM) to win hearts and minds of people of Jammu and Kashmir , instead of fiddling with their rights guaranteed to them under the constitution of the country.
He said making changes in the laws , every now and then , becomes the cause of heart burning and creates a sense of insecurity and disenchantment among the people. He said need of the hour was to strengthen the bonds of mutual trust and confidence.
Speaking at one day convention of PDF workers on Wednesday ,Hakeem Yaseen has urge the Center to take effective initiatives for bridging the gaps between centre and the people of Jammu and Kashmir rather hurting their sentiments by fiddling with the laws every now and day. He said political atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir was already over shadowed under the dark clouds of alienation and mistrust adding that fiddling with their constitutional rights was adding fuel to the fire.