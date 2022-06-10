Hakeem Yaseen urges PM Modi to act tough against fringe elements

In a statement he saidthat blasphemous remarks against beloved Prophet Muhammad ( PBUH), in any form of its manifestations is unacceptable. Hakeem said the religious freedom of every citizen of the country was guaranteed by the Constitution of India. While denouncing blasphemous remarks uttered by some ex- office bearers of the ruling political party , Hakeem Yaseen said that insulting religious sentiments of other communities would only damage the rich traditions of the countries communal harmony and would further deepen the communal divide if not curbed at the earliest.