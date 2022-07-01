Hakeem Yaseen welcomes Supreme Court observations

Srinagar, July 1: Chairman People's Democratic Front (PDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) for reprimanding suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for igniting tension with her comments on Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and asking her to “apologise to the whole country”.
In a statement Hakeem Yaseen while welcoming the supreme court remarks has urged the guilty Nupur Sharma to apologise before the nation as early as possible in order to respect secular and religious sentiments of people . He said supreme court remarks on the Nupur Sharma case has ignited new hope among the people of the country especially minority communities about law of the land and delivery of justice .
PDF Chairman observed that the country was passing through a challenging period where fringe elements were trying their nefarious designs to break the rich traditions of communal harmony and brotherhood. He has urged the need for preserving the ethos of' ' unity in diversity' which was the hallmark of Indian culture . " Our country is known as one of the largest democracies and secular countries of the world," he said.