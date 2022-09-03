Hakeem Yaseen, Zaffar Manhas condole demise

Srinagar, Sep 3: Chairman JK People's Democratic Front ( JKPDF) and former Minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has condoled demise of mother of veteran journalist and Editor of Indian Express, Muzamil Jaleel.
In a statement issued on Saturday , Hakeem Yaseen has expressed hearfelt sympathies with the bereaved family. He has also prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Meanwhile, noted writer, intellectual, and Apni Party’s Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas has expressed his condolences over the demise of the mother of veteran journalist Muzamil Jaleel.
In his condolence message, Manhas while expressing his sorrow over the death of Jaleel’s mother, said, “Saddened to hear about the death of the mother of noted journalist Muzamil Jaleel. My heartfelt condolences to him and other members of the bereaved family.”
He added, “Life and death are in the hands of Allah and as Muslims, we are supposed to always be submissive to His will. May Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the pain of this irreparable loss.”