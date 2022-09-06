Hakeem Yaseen’s plea to LG Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 6: Chairman J&K People's Democratic Front (J&KPDF )has urged the government to regularise the service of CIC operators working in rural development Department (RDD).
In a statement, he said that they have been appointed through proper recruitment procedure in through District Level Recruitment Committees headed by concerned Deputy Commissioners .Favouring the demand raised by a deputation of CIC operators of RDD, which called on him on Tuesday Hakeem Yaseen said the CIC operators in the RDD have been working continuously on contractual basis on meager Rs 10,000 per month wages.