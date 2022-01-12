Half a century of careful politics upended in J&K: NC

Srinagar, Jan 12: National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani Wednesday said that the “undemocratic” changes brought in Kashmir had upended more than half a century of careful politics in Kashmir, recasting the story of J&K from a unique democracy to a bureaucratic setup.
A statement of NC issued here said that addressing a working group meeting of block functionaries of Amira Kadal, Wani said certain forces were bent upon dividing people of Jammu and Kashmir on a regional, ethnic, and religious basis.
“These forces are bent upon dividing and pitch the people of J&K against each other. Be it delimitation draft, or any other order, all these orders are aimed to sow seeds of discord in the region. These policies have upended the decades of careful politics in J&K which has been reduced to a tool by ruling BJP to gain electoral dividends elsewhere in the country," he said.