Halting of fruit trucks on highway: SSP Traffic Highway transferred, attached with Police Hqrs J&K

Srinagar, Sept 28: Amid vehement protests by fruit traders against halting of fruit trucks on the Srinagar-Jammu highway which was causing them huge losses, the J&K government on Wednesday transferred SSP Traffic Highway Shabir Ahmad Malik and attached him with the police Headquarters J&K with immediate effect.
According to an order issued by R K Goyal, Financial Commissioner Additional Chief Secretary, Mohita Sharma, SP Ramban has been given the additional charge of the post till further orders.
The move comes amid protests by Kashmir fruit traders against halting of trucks on the highway.
According to fruit traders, roadwork has prevented thousands of trucks from travelling on Kashmir's main route carrying millions of dollars worth of apples, leading to complaints from farmers as their harvest starts to spoil.