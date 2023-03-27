Halting of Srinagar-Pulwama cab service from Residency Road pesters passengers

The passengers said that there is no pick and drop point of the service in the city center and fewer sumos are operating from outside the city center. They said after the suspension of the service from the sumo stand, the cab operators run randomly from the Bypass and Panthachowk area while passengers are clueless.

“I am posted as a professor at Degree College Pulwama and I have to travel daily from Srinagar. Earlier I used to board sumo near the Biscoe School Sumo stand but for a few weeks, the service is not functional. We have no clue where to board the transport and our time is wasted,” said an office goer from Srinagar.