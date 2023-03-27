Halting of Srinagar-Pulwama cab service from Residency Road pesters passengers

Srinagar, Mar 27: The suspension of the Srinagar-Pulwama cab service has taken a toll on travelers from the twin districts. The passengers said that for the past few weeks, the cabs that used to be available at the Residency Road Sumo Stand near Biscoe School have abruptly suspended operations putting hundreds of passengers in the lurch.
The passengers said that there is no pick and drop point of the service in the city center and fewer sumos are operating from outside the city center. They said after the suspension of the service from the sumo stand, the cab operators run randomly from the Bypass and Panthachowk area while passengers are clueless.
“I am posted as a professor at Degree College Pulwama and I have to travel daily from Srinagar. Earlier I used to board sumo near the Biscoe School Sumo stand but for a few weeks, the service is not functional. We have no clue where to board the transport and our time is wasted,” said an office goer from Srinagar.
The passengers said that students and patients visiting the City are facing hardships for weeks now and authorities are not paying heed to them.
“I am a patient and have to visit Srinagar for medical check-ups frequently. I don’t own a vehicle and the cab service used to be very helpful. Now I have to look for multiple cabs and buses to reach the spot where the sumos are, and there is no surety of getting the sumo. While traveling to Srinagar, we are dropped halfway, which has added to the problem,” said Manzoor Ahmad from Pulwama.