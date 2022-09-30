Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak | DHS directs surveillance units to remain alert

Srinagar, Sep 30: Soon after the Tomato flu or Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD)outbreak at a prominent school in Srinagar, the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) has directed all surveillance units of District Surveillance Unit (IDSP) in Kashmir to remain alert and identify suspected cases.
Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), said that to prevent spread of this disease at the schools, the doctors have been asked to go for early diagnosis, timely treatment. He said that the treatment of tomato flu is plenty of fluids, isolation, rest, and hot water sponge for relief of irritation and rashes. " Sanitisation, isolation and hygiene are the best preventive measures for this disease. Symptomatic treatment is not required. But consultation with a doctor is important. Tomato flu is a hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD), which occurs mainly in children between 3 to 5 years of age," he said.
Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that HFMD is a self-limiting disease and the symptoms would subside within a few days. He said that parents should not worry and should follow the advisory regarding HFMD. " So far, we have not received cases from other schools. We have alerted all IDSP units in all districts," he said.
Atleast 13 children have been infected with hand, foot and mouth disease at Mallinson Girls School Srinagar. Earlier, a team of doctors had visited the school and identified the children affected with HFMD. “Administration of the school recommended that the infected children remain away from the institution for at least 10 days from onset of symptoms and must be allowed to join back after full recovery,” reads an official communique. Besides, Local Health Staff was advised to keep a close vigil on the situation and report accordingly.
“Principal, teachers and supervisors were alerted to look out for children with fever rash/blisters on palms and souls and to isolate them immediately. Screening before coming to class is recommended. If there were any more cases should be reported immediately Advisory regarding the disease was also issued to the concerned school,” reads an order.