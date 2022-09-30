Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak | DHS directs surveillance units to remain alert

Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK), said that to prevent spread of this disease at the schools, the doctors have been asked to go for early diagnosis, timely treatment. He said that the treatment of tomato flu is plenty of fluids, isolation, rest, and hot water sponge for relief of irritation and rashes. " Sanitisation, isolation and hygiene are the best preventive measures for this disease. Symptomatic treatment is not required. But consultation with a doctor is important. Tomato flu is a hand-foot-mouth disease (HFMD), which occurs mainly in children between 3 to 5 years of age," he said.

Spokesperson Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mir Mushtaq told Greater Kashmir that HFMD is a self-limiting disease and the symptoms would subside within a few days. He said that parents should not worry and should follow the advisory regarding HFMD. " So far, we have not received cases from other schools. We have alerted all IDSP units in all districts," he said.