Hands-on training on animal disease diagnosis begins at SKUAST-K

The training is organised by the university’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences under the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institution development of SKUAST-K.

Students from different colleges and universities of Kashmir division including Central University of Kashmir, Kashmir University, RRIUM Kashmir University, SP College and students from various subject matter faculties of SKUAST-Kashmir are participating in the programme. Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Prof Mohammad Tufail Banday, who was also chief guest at the inaugural session, highlighted the importance of organising such skill-based diagnostic hands-on training programmes.