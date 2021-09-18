Handwara blast: Elderly woman succumbs after three days, toll 2

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that Janti begum, 70, wife of Abdul Razaq lost battle for life at SMHS hospital Srinagar this evening.

On the evening of September 16, Shabnum Bano, 17, daughter of Ghulam Mohammed Wani, died on the spot while six other members of the family were injured and were shifted to hospital.

The injured include Ghulam Mohammad Wani(45) and his wife— Raja Begum (38), mother— Janti Begum (70), daughter—Rifat (17) and Mukhti Begum (34).

Some family members are said to be dealing in scrap with police saying the family had kept a shell and a grenade inside the house which later exploded.