Handwara cop injured in hit-and-run accident succumbs after two days

Srinagar, Mar 20: A policeman injured in a hit-and-run case in Handwara two days ago, succumbed at a hospital here on Sunday morning, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the policeman Khurshid Ahmad Mallik son of Abdul Ahad Malik, a resident of Hangah Mawer was fatally injured after hit by an unknown vehicle at Kralgund area in Handwara on March 18.
He was since hospitalised at SMHS hospital Srinagar, however succumbed to his injuries this morning, an official said.
Confirming the death of policeman, a police official told GNS that a case is already registered in this regard and investigation is underway.