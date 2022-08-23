Handwara girl makes it to Harvard University, gets selected for PhD course

Kupwara: Mahia Bashir Sofi from main town Handwara has brought laurels for the whole district by getting selected to pursue doctorate degree at Harvard University, one of the world’s prestigious educational institutions.

Unlike her friends, Mahia did not opt for medical or non-medical subjects after clearing her 10th class with 95 percent marks from DPS Srinagar, instead went with the Humanities.

After clearing her 12th with 96 percent, she got selected in St Stephens College Delhi for BA where she completed her degree with first division in 2019.

Following year her joy knew no bounds when she cleared the entrance test for post graduation at London School of Economics.

She completed her Masters in History with distinction the previous year.