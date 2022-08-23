Handwara girl makes it to Harvard University, gets selected for PhD course

Kupwara: Mahia Bashir Sofi from main town Handwara has brought laurels for the whole district by getting selected to pursue doctorate degree at Harvard University, one of the world’s prestigious educational institutions.
Unlike her friends, Mahia did not opt for medical or non-medical subjects after clearing her 10th class with 95 percent marks from DPS Srinagar, instead went with the Humanities.
After clearing her 12th with 96 percent, she got selected in St Stephens College Delhi for BA where she completed her degree with first division in 2019.
Following year her joy knew no bounds when she cleared the entrance test for post graduation at London School of Economics.
She completed her Masters in History with distinction the previous year.
“I feel so honoured and lucky to be able to study at Harvard University. I went through a series of tests before I was declared qualified this March to pursue my PhD. My professors at the LSE and St Stephens wrote references in support of my application. I will be working on Global Intellectual History and my main interest is examining Anti-Colonial Thought,” Mahia told Greater Kashmir.
Mahia went against the trend when almost all opt for medical or non medical after their 10th in Kashmir. “I gravitated towards humanities from very early on. So I chose to pursue this interest when I had to make a choice,” she added.
“I had offers from several other universities in the UK but since my PhD course is fully funded at Harvard, I opted for this university,” she said.
“I am really thankful to my parents and teachers who always stood by my side. There is nothing bad about pursuing studies in Humanities. In Kashmir parents force their children to pursue studies according to their taste but to me that is not right,” Mahia said.
“I am looking forward to other girls across Kashmir to study at the top most universities of the world. I would be happy to guide students as and when approached,” she added.