Handwara girl wins J&K UT Power Lift and Deadlift championship, wins two gold medals

"I have been very dedicated with regard to bodybuilding. I go to gym every day in morning at 7am and do workout for atleast two hours," she added.

Humaira has been declared as best female power lifter of Jammu and Kashmir by Power Lifting India Association.

Humaira is toiling hard to represent India at International level but she is anguished for not getting any kind of support from authorities. She is hopeful that the authorities would come to forward for her support.