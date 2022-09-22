Handwara girl wins J&K UT Power Lift and Deadlift championship, wins two gold medals
Kupwara, Sep 22: A class 12 girl student from ITI Colony Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has brought laurels to the district by winning J&K UT Power Lift and Deadlift championship. She has bagged two gold medals in both the competitions held in Jammu on 19th of this month.
Humaira, a student of class 12 at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Handwara achieved this feat by lifting 235 kg in separate competitions.
Humaira has started bodybuilding last year at a gym in main town Handwara and has participated in various competitions so far.
"I have won Miss North Kashmir title four times and have remained runner up at Miss Kashmir in 2021," Humaira told Greater Kashmir.
"I have been very dedicated with regard to bodybuilding. I go to gym every day in morning at 7am and do workout for atleast two hours," she added.
Humaira has been declared as best female power lifter of Jammu and Kashmir by Power Lifting India Association.
Humaira is toiling hard to represent India at International level but she is anguished for not getting any kind of support from authorities. She is hopeful that the authorities would come to forward for her support.
"Gone are the days when girls would be reluctant to participate in the body building competition. Even minor girls approach me now for guidance. Physical fitness not only keeps female folk safe and sound but they can take bodybuilding as a career option," she said.
"Young females should come forward and take bodybuilding as career option. Girls should not remain confined to kitchen instead they should move out showcase their talent," she added.