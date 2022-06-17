Handwara government library without basic facilities

Kupwara: The students of Handwara Sub District have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to ensure basic amenities at government tehsil library located near Handwara post office.
The students said that although the library was shifted a year before to the new building but it lacks basic amenities due to which most of the students prefer to stay away from this library.
"The primary need of a student or job aspirant happens to be availability of internet but here at this library we are suffering due to lack of internet. Infact we do not have computer systems here which make things worse for us," a job aspirant from Handwara told Greater Kashmir.
"I belong to a very poor family and cannot afford laptop or a computer system. If this facility was available at Handwara library, things would certainly have got easy for aspirants like me with regard to preparation for different competitive exams," he added.
The aspirants are also anguished about non-availability of quality books at the library.