Handwara law student fulfils dream to pursue education at University of California

Kupwara, Feb 14: A law student from main town Handwara has brought laurels to his area after getting selected under semester exchange programme for University of California.
Zaib Sofi, will complete his fourth semester in June this year at University of California following which he will return back to India to complete his degree at Jindal Global Law School.
While talking to Greater Kashmir from the USA, Zaib said that it was a dream come true for him to get the experience of studying at the top most university of America.
“I had to go through a series of tests before I got selected. I consider myself lucky enough to be the first student from my area to study at University of California,” he said.
“The semester I am supposed to study is fully funded by the University of California. I had applied for the same a few months and after passing a rigorous selection process, I got selected under student exchange program,” Zaib added.
Zaib said that since he had an offer from the same university to pursue LLM, “So once I complete my bachelors in India, I will be returning back to America to accomplish my post graduation.”
“Studying in a developed country would certainly increase the vistas of my knowledge and most importantly I will experience the working of the education system of America,” Sofi added.
Zaib expressed his gratitude to his parents, teachers, professors, and well-wishers for their support throughout the course of his journey to the University of California.
Back home his father Aijaz Ahmad Sofi, who is President Handwara Traders Federation said that he is extremely happy for the feat his son has achieved. “I have always encouraged my children to do whatever they wish with regard to their studies. I have never compelled them to pursue their studies according to my interest. I want to see my son as an acclaimed Supreme Court lawyer,” he added.