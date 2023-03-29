Handwara research scholar turns into professional carpenter, sets example for unemployed youth

Zahoor Ahmad War did his graduation from Government Degree College (GDC) Handwara in 2010, following which he completed his B. Ed in 2013. In the year 2015, Zahoor went to Indore (MP) where he completed his Master's in Urdu from Islamia Karimia College with 69 percent marks.

“Since I am the eldest son in my family so after completing my Masters, I thought about supporting my family. I joined my uncle (who is a renowned carpenter) to learn the art of carpentry. With the passage of time I learned the art and started to earn money,” Zahoor told Greater Kashmir.