Handwara research scholar turns into professional carpenter, sets example for unemployed youth

Kupwara, Mar 29: At a time when educated unemployed youth in Kashmir are finding it hard to earn their livelihood, a research scholar from Ashpora, Qaziabad, in Handwara has mastered the art of carpentry to earn his livelihood. He has indeed become an inspiration for others to move forward in their lives.
Zahoor Ahmad War did his graduation from Government Degree College (GDC) Handwara in 2010, following which he completed his B. Ed in 2013. In the year 2015, Zahoor went to Indore (MP) where he completed his Master's in Urdu from Islamia Karimia College with 69 percent marks.
“Since I am the eldest son in my family so after completing my Masters, I thought about supporting my family. I joined my uncle (who is a renowned carpenter) to learn the art of carpentry. With the passage of time I learned the art and started to earn money,” Zahoor told Greater Kashmir.
“My friends, who were doing research in Indore, encouraged me to go for Mphil. They submitted my admission form and carried out other formalities on their own, following which I went there to pursue my studies. In the year 2020, I completed my Mphil degree with 82% marks from DAVV Indore,” he added.
“I thought about continuing my studies and going for a Ph.D. but the circumstances at home did not allow me. After coming back home, I took the carpentry art by heart,” War said.
Zahoor, who is presently at work in Srinagar, said that he earns Rs 1000 on daily basis. “The customers after knowing about my qualification really appreciate me. They even give me more money as compared to others,” said the research scholar.
Zahoor is presently staying with his uncle in Soura Srinagar. His art ranges from paneling to wardrobe making to roof making.
“I believe no work is less important in society. Had I not decided to learn this art, I would have been sitting at home doing nothing like most of the youth. I think the government should take the initiative of inculcating different skills to students at the college level so that they can earn their livelihood easily,” he said.
“The educated unemployed youth should not wait for government employment; instead they must take the initiative of doing something on their own for their bright future,” Zahoor told this correspondent.