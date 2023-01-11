Handwara resident held with Rs 57 lakh cash hidden in geyser: police

Srinagar, Jan 11: Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested a person with Rs 57.43 lakh cash concealed in a geyser in Handwara tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
In a tweet, a police spokesman said that Syed Irfan Abdullah was apprehended during checking at a naka established in the Braripora area of Handwara.
“During Naka checking at Braripora Handwara, Police apprehended one Syed Irfan Abdullah resident of Laribal, Handwara & recovered cash amounting Rs. 57.43 lacs concealed in a geyser. The Magistrate was also present on the spot. Case registered & investigation started,” read the tweet.