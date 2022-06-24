Handwara residents demand macadamisation of links roads

The residents said that for the last several years, the link roads had not been macadamised due to which large potholes had developed on these roads.

“A few years back a drain that passes through the centre of the road was constructed by the UEED, leaving the road in a deplorable condition. At that time we were informed that the road would be macadamised but to date, macadamisation has not been done by the concerned department,” said Javid Ahmad Bhat of Umerabad, Khunbal.