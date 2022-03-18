Handwara residents demand shifting District Hospital to new building

Kupwara, Mar 18: The residents of Handwara Friday expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to complete the new 200-bedded building even after six years.
The residents said that the project was supposed to get completed in 2021 but it had missed the deadline, causing inconvenience to people.
The residents said that the new building was being constructed after the old one was demolished which left the hospital with only a few buildings.
They said that the hospital was lacking accommodation to treat the patients.
“One can imagine the gravity of the problem that only 13 post-operative beds were available in the hospital," a local said. “Even in casualty ward each bed is occupied by two patients every day and at times authorities have to adjust three patients on a single bed.”
Municipal Committee Handwara Chairman MasroorBanday told Greater Kashmir that the then Director Health Services Kashmir had promised that within a year first two stories would be handed over to the hospital authorities but that promise proved to be a farce and after the passage of six years, people continued to suffer.
He appealed to LG ManojSinha to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Housing Board, Bashir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir that the building was constructed with an amount of Rs 60 crore.
“Due to lockdown, the pace of work could not be maintained. The building will be inaugurated in April this year,” he said.