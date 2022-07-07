Handwara school without proper accommodation, staff

Kupwara: The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Warpora, Magam in Handwara presents a grim picture of education as the school faces a dearth of accommodation and staff.
Locals told Greater Kashmir that the school was upgraded in 2010 but since then it had never been a priority for the officials to upgrade the infrastructure.
They said that the school had only eight classrooms which include two tin sheds for more than 300 students.
“Due to the lack of accommodation, students are forced to take classes under the open sky and during inclement weather, they are crammed in the available rooms which mar the quality of education,” locals said.
They also expressed anguish over the lack of teaching staff.
Locals said that the eight posts of lecturers and three posts of master grade teachers were lying vacant while the lack of a permanent principal did affect the smooth functioning of the school.
They said that only three permanent lecturers of Botany, Political Science, and Environmental Science were present here while a Zoology lecturer who was recently posted here had not joined yet even after a formal order was passed by the concerned authorities.
The residents said that only a few arts subjects including English, Urdu, Political Science, Economics, Environmental Science, and Education were taught here while subjects like History, Arabic, Persian, Sociology, Psychology, Functional English, and Physical Education were not approved since the establishment of this higher secondary.
Several students said that they wanted to pursue studies in Commerce stream but with the lack of this stream at Warpora Higher Secondary, students had to opt for a different stream.
The residents said that though the authorities had made a makeshift arrangement by deputing postgraduate teachers here to teach 11th and 12th classes, they demanded the posting of permanent lecturers for the smooth functioning of the institution.
The school also lacks a proper laboratory, library, and reading room for the students. An official said that the laboratory present is for the 10th standard students.
He said that the practical work of 11th and 12th classes usually remains untouched due to the non-availability of a well-established laboratory required for the medical stream.
The students appealed to the higher authorities to redress their grievances.
They sought immediate intervention of Director School Education Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir so that the sufferings of the students end soon.