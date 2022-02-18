Handwara shawl seller found dead in Punjab; family alleges murder

Srinagar, Feb 18: A day he went missing, a 35-year-old man from Handwara tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Firozpur area of Punjab on Friday, with his family alleging that he was murdered.
Mushtaq Ahmad Mir son of Habibullah Mir was found dead under mysterious circumstances this morning in Firozpur area of Punjab, reported news agency KNO.
The deceased had been selling shawls in Firozpur for the last many years. "Yesterday afternoon he went to receive the payment from his customers but didn't return following which a missing report was filled by his partners," KNO quoted the family members of the deceased as having said.
They alleged that Mushtaq was murdered and demanded justice and action against the “culprits”.
"He had been going to Punjab for the last ten years and was earning his living there and yesterday at 8 PM we found out that he was missing while his phone was switched off which made us even more worried," the reported quoted the family members as having said.
They further said that this morning they came to know that his body was found in a field. "He was killed there. We just want justice. We request the government to conduct a thorough investigation," said Qayoom Ahmad, a family member said.
Meanwhile, Peoples Conference chairman, Sajad Lone demanded justice for the family.
"Mushtaq A Mir of Sirajpora Handwara, Kashmir was found dead in Ferozpore Punjab. The family believes he was murdered, strangulated or hanged to death. Request @DGPPunjabPolice to please ensure that justice prevails. @CMOPb @CHARANJITCHANNI,” the PC chief tweeted.