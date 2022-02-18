Handwara shawl seller found dead in Punjab; family alleges murder

Mushtaq Ahmad Mir son of Habibullah Mir was found dead under mysterious circumstances this morning in Firozpur area of Punjab, reported news agency KNO.

The deceased had been selling shawls in Firozpur for the last many years. "Yesterday afternoon he went to receive the payment from his customers but didn't return following which a missing report was filled by his partners," KNO quoted the family members of the deceased as having said.

They alleged that Mushtaq was murdered and demanded justice and action against the “culprits”.