Handwara Traders Federation  calls on  Omar Abdullah

According to a press release, the delegation was headed by Senior party leader and former Minister Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan. Provincial President NasirAslamWani and Political Advisor to VP MudassarShahmiri were also present on the occasion.

Among various other issues confronting the trade sector in Handwara, the visiting delegation also discussed the lack of convenience and ease of doing business. They said the stream rolling of J&K's special status has not worked in favour of its economy. They further added that the data published from the government quarters and the plight of small & medium scale traders across J&K, particularly Handwara, puts a big question mark on the claims of the government. They lamented that the ruling party's policies have not played off but have only increased insecurities of the people of the entire region.