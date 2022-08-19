Handwara village residents rue lack of health facilities

According to residents, whenever any medical emergency arises other than winters, they are forced to pay Rs 1000-1500 to private passenger cabs following which they reach Zachaldara or Handwara to avail health care.

The residents said that the health centre was operating in the house of a local resident without required infrastructure needed for the smooth functioning of health centre.

"Although a building has been constructed for our health centre few years ago but it is not being taken over by health department due to reasons best known to authorities. We have several times approached the concerned authorities to shift the health centre to new building but we are being told that some minor works are yet to be carried out. Do not know when will be the health centre shifted to new building," said another local.