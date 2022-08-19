Handwara village residents rue lack of health facilities

Kupwara, Aug 19: The residents of Hamla Pati in north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District have expressed strong resentment against authorities for failing to ensure better health facilities to the locals.
The residents said that although a sub center was established in their village decades ago but it was lacking basic facilities and staff.
They said that that only a few paramedics were posted here which according to them does not address to the needs of locals.
"Few months a go, out of two paramedics one attained retirement but unknowingly his replacement was yet to be made," said a local.
"Since our locality happens to be a heavy snow bound area and at a time of any medical emergency, we are forced to carry patients on shoulders by walking several kilometres to reach Zachaldara for treatment," he added.
According to residents, whenever any medical emergency arises other than winters, they are forced to pay Rs 1000-1500 to private passenger cabs following which they reach Zachaldara or Handwara to avail health care.
The residents said that the health centre was operating in the house of a local resident without required infrastructure needed for the smooth functioning of health centre.
"Although a building has been constructed for our health centre few years ago but it is not being taken over by health department due to reasons best known to authorities. We have several times approached the concerned authorities to shift the health centre to new building but we are being told that some minor works are yet to be carried out. Do not know when will be the health centre shifted to new building," said another local.
The residents appealed authorities to upgrade the health centre to next level, and depute at least a doctor here so that the sufferings of general public may end.
Block Medical Officer Zachaldara Dr Abdul Gani told Greater Kashmir that due to lack of funds, the remaining work had not been carried out "We have taken up the issue with higher ups, hopefully by the end of this year, health centre would be shifted to new building," he said.