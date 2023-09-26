Hangul rutting season begins

Srinagar, Sep 26: The Wildlife Department has stopped any public entry into Dachigam National Park given the beginning of the rutting season of Hangul in Dachigam National Park.
Since this phase (rutting season) is very sensitive and important from the conservation point of view of Hangul, this step has been taken to avoid any disturbance to them.
A senior Wildlife Department official said that given the beginning of the rutting season of Hangul in Dachigam National Park, all online and offline entry permissions into Dachigam National Park would be stopped from September 25 to October 18, 2023.
Notably, the Dachigam National Park, located at a distance of 22 km from Srinagar, is the main abode of Hangul (Kashmir stag).