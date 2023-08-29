Hanjura demands adequate facilities on Urs

Srinagar, Aug 29: The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) general secretary and former minister Gh Nabi Lone (Hanjura) has urged LG administration of Budgam to provide all possible facilities on Urs e Syed Ali Aali Balkhi (RA) Pakherpora which is commencing from tomorrow .
Lone urged to provide adequate transport facility to devotees and proper supply of ration, power and drinking water supply need to be ensured on priority also health and sanitation facilities be provided on these days so that devotees may not face any inconvenience during Urs days, a press release said.