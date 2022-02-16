Hanjura resumes as PDP Gen Secy, PAC member

Srinagar, Feb 16: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senior leader GhulamNabi Lone (Hanjura) Wednesday joined back as party’s General Secretary and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) said that all the issues, which led to the resentment have been sorted.
A local news gathering agency quoted Hanjura as saying that the resignation tendered by him from the party posts was not accepted by PDP President Mehbooba Mufti.
However, he said that some issues were there within the family, which had been resolved, adding that he has resumed his duties as party’s General Secretary. KNO