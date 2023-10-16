Hanjura visits family of Ghulam Nabi Khayal for condolence

According to a press release, Khayal was accompanied by several other party leaders including Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Abdul Qayoom Bhat, Mohammad Shafi Kundangar, Mohammad Arif Laiguroo, Zuhaib Yousuf Mir, Mohammad Iqbal Tramboo, Mohammad Altaf, Fayaz Ahmad and others.

They expressed deep sympathies with the family and termed Khayal as a veteran writer and journalist who had dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and promotion of rich cultural heritage of Kashmir.