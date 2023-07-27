Happy to see Muharram procession in Srinagar after 35 years: LG Sinha

Srinagar, July 27: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday expressed happiness over Muharram-08 procession in Srinagar after three decades.
"Happy to see the Muharram procession going on through roads of Srinagar after 35 yrs," said Sinha.
After over three decades, authorities allowed the 8th Muharram procession to pass through its traditional route in Kashmir capital Srinagar on Thursday.
The administration had granted two-hour permission to the procession from 6 am to 8 am.Thousands of mourners were part of the procession as it took off on the traditional route of Shaheed Gunj to Dalgate, a route which has been out of bounds for the processions in the backdrop of the law-and-order situation since 1989.