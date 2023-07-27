Happy to see Muharram procession in Srinagar after 35 years: LG Sinha

After over three decades, authorities allowed the 8th Muharram procession to pass through its traditional route in Kashmir capital Srinagar on Thursday.

The administration had granted two-hour permission to the procession from 6 am to 8 am.Thousands of mourners were part of the procession as it took off on the traditional route of Shaheed Gunj to Dalgate, a route which has been out of bounds for the processions in the backdrop of the law-and-order situation since 1989.