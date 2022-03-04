Har Gaon Swachh Gaon|cleanliness campaign for effective implementation of SLWM across J&K

The drive is part of 10-point campaign initiated by the government to give a renewed push to implementation of employment and other beneficiary oriented schemes on ground. The objective of the campaign is to achieve quantifiable results within specific timelines in an effort to touch the lives of ordinary citizens at the grassroots level.

‘Har Gaon Swach Gaon’ campaign is being implemented in consonance with Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G).