Har Ghar Tiranga campaign held at IRP BnHqr

The main aim of the Tiranga rally was to inspire every citizen to host the National Flag at their premises and also to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the citizens.

The programme was started with a storytelling competition to Generate a feeling of patriotism, in which students threw light on India's freedom struggle/movement, singing of National songs, National Anthem etc with great fervor.

The officers/officials of this unit also showed great enthusiasm in celebrating this program at the Battalion Hqrs.