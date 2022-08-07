Har Ghar Tiranga Programme | Patriotic song singing organised at Bandipora

Bandipora: HKM Degree College Bandipora under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav- Har Ghar Tiranga Programme” organised “Singing of Patriotic songs” event at auditorium of College.
The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Sports, Department of Kashmiri and NSS Units under the patronage of Principal of the college Dr Mohammad Amin Malik.
The main aim of the event was to inculcate among students patriotism and sense of pride toward the nation.
A good number of students, volunteers and faculty participated in the event.
Students and faculty enthusiastically participated in patriotic song singing and pulled the heart strings of the audience.
Dr. Sameer Mohi ud-Din, Head department of Kashmiri conducted the proceedings of the event while Dr Bilal Ahmad faculty English presented the vote of thanks.