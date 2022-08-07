Har Ghar Tiranga Programme | Patriotic song singing organised at Bandipora

Bandipora: HKM Degree College Bandipora under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav- Har Ghar Tiranga Programme” organised “Singing of Patriotic songs” event at auditorium of College.

The programme was jointly organised by the Department of Sports, Department of Kashmiri and NSS Units under the patronage of Principal of the college Dr Mohammad Amin Malik.

The main aim of the event was to inculcate among students patriotism and sense of pride toward the nation.