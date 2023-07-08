‘Hard work key to success’ | Labourer's son, departmental store salesman,

“Because of my financial constraints at home, I could not afford to enroll myself in a private coaching centre. So I subscribed to Physics Wala which charged me only Rs 4000 for one year,” he said.

Gayas said he worked hard for the NEET exam from class 11th due to which it was possible for him to qualify the NEET exam.

Gayas completed his schooling up to class 12th from Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Dudi, Machil in 2020 with 448 marks following which he started to prepare for the prestigious NEET examination.