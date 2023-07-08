‘Hard work key to success’ | Labourer's son, departmental store salesman,

Kupwara, July 7: A youth from Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam in his first attempt.
The NEET results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) recently.
Gayas Ud Din Bhat son of Muhammad Shafi Bhat scored 526 points in ALC category in the NEET exam.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Gayas attributed his success to self study and said he had subscribed to an online course from Physics Walla.
“Because of my financial constraints at home, I could not afford to enroll myself in a private coaching centre. So I subscribed to Physics Wala which charged me only Rs 4000 for one year,” he said.
Gayas said he worked hard for the NEET exam from class 11th due to which it was possible for him to qualify the NEET exam.
Gayas completed his schooling up to class 12th from Government Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS) Dudi, Machil in 2020 with 448 marks following which he started to prepare for the prestigious NEET examination.
Gayas said that his dream of becoming a doctor kept him focused towards his goal- to qualify the NEET exam.
“I would study for more than 10 hours a day and after rigorous hard work for two years, I was able to qualify NEET,” Gayas said.
His father, Mohammad Shafi Bhat is a labourer and runs a small Kiryana shop at his native place.
Narrating the ordeal they faced due to the financial constraints, Bhat said qualifying NEET exam was not a cake walk for Gayas as he had to run the shop due to his ailing health conditions for the last two years.
“Gayas had to run the shop for most of the time because of my health issues. I would let him go to attend online classes in the afternoon,” Mohammad Shafi Bhat said.