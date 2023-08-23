Hard work key to Success,says Handwara JKAS qualifier

Amir passed his 10th and 12th class (with medical stream) from Sainik School Manasbal following which he completed his graduation with Political Science, History, and Economics from Amar Singh College, Srinagar in 2016.

Amir secured admission in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to pursue his Masters but left the degree midway to focus on his civil service preparation.

“I had decided to appear in civil service exams so continuing at JNU would have impacted my preparation. I decided to pursue my degree from IGNOU. So, I enrolled for MA Political Science. I completed the degree in 2020, following which I qualified NET three times and JRF one time,” Amir told Greater Kashmir.