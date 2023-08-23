Hard work key to Success,says Handwara JKAS qualifier

Kupwara, Aug 23: Amir Amin Bhat from Ujroo village of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has brought laurels to the entire area by qualifying the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) exam, the result of which was declared on Tuesday evening.
Amir passed his 10th and 12th class (with medical stream) from Sainik School Manasbal following which he completed his graduation with Political Science, History, and Economics from Amar Singh College, Srinagar in 2016.
Amir secured admission in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to pursue his Masters but left the degree midway to focus on his civil service preparation.
“I had decided to appear in civil service exams so continuing at JNU would have impacted my preparation. I decided to pursue my degree from IGNOU. So, I enrolled for MA Political Science. I completed the degree in 2020, following which I qualified NET three times and JRF one time,” Amir told Greater Kashmir.
“I was also selected in several top Central Universities across the country to pursue PhD but the inclination towards qualifying civil service forced me to drop the idea and kept me focused to achieve my goal,” he said.
“During my college days I started preparing for civil services. I was dropped twice in the JKAS interview earlier but was lucky to get through this time,” Amir said.
Amir with 82 rank has written JKAS Mains with Political Science and International Relations as optional subjects.
“I had developed interest in Political Science from my school days and that really helped me. I remained focused towards my goal and with hard work I achieved the success,” jubilant Amir said.
“I am really thankful to all my teachers and family members. They stood by my side all through these years,” he said.
His elder brother Danish Amin Bhat had also qualified JKAS last year.
He has been allotted JKPS and is presently undergoing training.