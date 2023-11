Srinagar, Nov 22: Residents of Haripora Dursuma Manigam have expressed resentment over unscheduled power cuts in the locality.

A delegation from the area have complained that “the officials at grid station Kangan having control over all the local receiving stations willfully are doing unscheduled additional power cuts apart from the main scheduled list.”

“At behest of some influential persons, PDD provides more power supply to other areas,” they said.