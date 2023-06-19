Harmony India Awards | Great to be part of ceremony: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar, June 19 : J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that it was great to be part of the Harmony India Awards ceremony here yesterday.
She tweeted, “ It was great to be part of 9th Harmony India Awards Ceremony at Srinagar as Guest of Honour. Honourable Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji was the Chief Guest. Congrats to the awardees and to Shri ameshZadoo Ji, the Director of Harmony India for the grand event.”
It may be recalled here that Dr Darakhshan Andrabi was honoured with the Harmony India Special Award for her social and intellectual contribution in October last year in New Delhi.