Kashmir

Harmony India Awards | Great to be part of ceremony: Darakhshan Andrabi

Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.
Chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi.KNO

Srinagar, June 19 : J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that it was great to be part of the  Harmony India Awards ceremony here yesterday.

She tweeted, “ It was great to be part of 9th Harmony India Awards Ceremony at Srinagar as Guest of Honour.  Honourable Lieutenant  Governor Shri Manoj Sinha Ji was the Chief Guest. Congrats to the  awardees and  to Shri ameshZadoo Ji, the Director of Harmony India for the grand event.”

It may be recalled here that Dr Darakhshan Andrabi  was honoured with the Harmony India Special Award for her social and intellectual contribution in October last year in New Delhi.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com