Hartal calls thing of past in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 14: Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that earlier almost every year, Kashmir would witness routine bandh calls and that gone are days when school and colleges would remain closed in the Valley. He said that hartal calls are a thing of past and now 365 days of a year pass off peacefully with schools and colleges functioning normally every day.

“Gone are the days when people would give hartal calls which resulted in closure of schools and colleges in Kashmir. Today, all 365 days of the year pass off peacefully with schools, colleges, universities functioning normally. Hartals is a thing of the past in the Valley where business of all sectors is flourishing and economy growing,” the LG said addressing a gathering of students at Amar Singh College Srinagar, as reported by news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).