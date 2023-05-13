Haryana Governor honours Aryans with Achievers Award 2023

In an event ceremony during the annual ‘Entrepreneur and Achiever Awards 2023’ organised by Media Federation of India (MFI) and Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) held in Chandigarh, Governor, Haryana felicitated the award winners during the award ceremony.

On the occasion, Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local Government, Punjab; S. Laljeet Singh Bhullar, Minister for Transport, Punjab; Anmol Gagan Mann, Minister for Investment Promotion and Tourism, Punjab were guests of honour. The awards were given for outstanding contributions in the field of social services, corporate medicine, civil services, education, sports, journalism and work and other sectors.