Haryana Governor honours Aryans with Achievers Award 2023

Srinagar , May 13: Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya awarded Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh with the Achiever Awards 2023 for excellence in education.
In an event ceremony during the annual ‘Entrepreneur and Achiever Awards 2023’ organised by Media Federation of India (MFI) and Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) held in Chandigarh, Governor, Haryana felicitated the award winners during the award ceremony.
On the occasion, Dr. Inderbir Singh Nijjar, Minister for Local Government, Punjab; S. Laljeet Singh Bhullar, Minister for Transport, Punjab; Anmol Gagan Mann, Minister for Investment Promotion and Tourism, Punjab were guests of honour. The awards were given for outstanding contributions in the field of social services, corporate medicine, civil services, education, sports, journalism and work and other sectors.
Dattatraya while congratulating said that the colleges of the region are putting their best efforts in uplifting the quality of education.
Dr. Anshu Kataria while thanking said that the education minister will bring the education level to the top in Punjab. “Aryans Group is committed to quality education in the region. It is a matter of pride for him to receive this prestigious award.”
Kataria congratulated the whole Aryans team and said that the students and staff of Aryans Group have made many achievements in the last 16 years. Later he appreciated Dr. Rupesh Singh, Chairman, PRCI and Arun Sharma, President, MFI in organizing this event.
It is to be mentioned that, established in 2007, the Aryans campus is located on Chandigarh–Patiala highway, near Chandigarh, and has lush green 20 acres pollution free campus while Aryans Overseas for study abroad programs is situated opposite Taj, sec -17, Chandigarh.