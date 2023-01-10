Hasnain Masoodi calls for coordinated action to combat drug addiction

According to a press note, in a meeting held with DC Anantnag and the district officers it was stated that about 500 victims suspected to be drug addicts stand identified in the district and every effort was made to de-addict the victims and prevent others developing the habit. It was further stated that a de- addiction and necessary facility for treatment of the victims were in place and operational at the district headquarter.

Masoodi was informed that an aggressive public awareness campaign against drug abuse and drug addiction has been started by the administration and civil society groups and youth associated with the campaign. He impressed upon the officers to take notice of the gravity of challenge and make coordinated efforts to combat the menace.