Hasnain Masoodi demands relief for Verinag fire victims

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing sympathy with the affected, Masoodi impressed upon the district and divisional administration to walk an extra mile to help the fire victims.

He impressed upon the administration to rush the Revenue department’s team to the spot to assess the losses incurred by affected families so that the quantum of compensation is worked out and distributed at an earliest.

“The administration should also distribute free monthly ration to the affected families. They should also provide subsidised building material, warm thermal wear, and blankets to help the families withstand the tragedy,” he said.