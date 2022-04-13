Hasnain Masoodi reviews Urs arrangements at shrine

While paying obeisance at the revered shrine, he prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion he was accompanied by South Zone President Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, District Presidents Altaf Ahmed Wani, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Provincial Vice President Syed Tauqeer, party leaders Riyaz Khan, Hashim Hussain and others.

On the occasion the visiting MP took stock of the ongoing arrangements at the shrine in view of the ensuing Urs Mubarak.