Hasnain Masoodi reviews Urs arrangements at shrine

Srinagar, Apr 13: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Hazrat Sakhi Zain Ud Din Wali Reshi ( RA) at Ashmuqam, Anantnag.
While paying obeisance at the revered shrine, he prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion he was accompanied by South Zone President Dr Bashir Ahmed Veeri, District Presidents Altaf Ahmed Wani, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Provincial Vice President Syed Tauqeer, party leaders Riyaz Khan, Hashim Hussain and others.
On the occasion the visiting MP took stock of the ongoing arrangements at the shrine in view of the ensuing Urs Mubarak.
He impressed upon the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply, steady water deliverance to the shrine and adjoining areas in view of the forthcoming Urs observance day. He further impressed upon the divisional and district administration to make all possible arrangements for the forthcoming Urs.
Later Hasnain Masoodi along with party leaders visited Kashmir University’s South campus at HighGround Anantnag. Among other issues, MP Masoodi discussed in detail the problems and issues students and the university staff are facing. He assured the officials that he will raise the issues at all appropriate forums.