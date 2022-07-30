Hasnain Masoodi welcomes increasing strength of HC judges

Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday welcomed increasing the strength of judges in J&K High Court saying the measure will help dealing with the large pendency of cases.

Welcoming the appointment of the Justice Rajesh Sekhri as Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, party leader and MP Anantnag Hasnain Masoodi said the High Court for the first time in its recent history, shall be working with the full strength of 17 Judges. "This is no small achievement.

The legal fraternity in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh would remember the times when only three Judges against a sanctioned strength of eight Judges, were in place. This continued for long and the lawyers and the litigant public had to face immense difficulties.

Leaving the vacancies un-filled violates right of access to justice- an integral part of fundamental right to life and liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," he added.